Brain puzzle: Find the strange Llama with different-colored ears in 6 seconds

Brain teasers strengthen brain connections, mental quickness, and short-term memory.

Brain games improve crucial intuition and uncover fresh answers.

Find the llama with different-coloured ears to solve the puzzle.

Advertisement

Solve this brain puzzle on Wednesday to show your intelligence. Brain teasers demand ingenuity, not math. Most crucially, brain teasers strengthen brain cell connections, mental quickness, and short-term memory. Enough talking—find the Ilama with different-coloured ears. Start Your Time!

Look is there a strange Llama?

Brain teasers need creative thinking and quantitative skills. You must find an unusual llama, unlike in the image above. The answer is in front of you, but similar hues and tones make it difficult.

Brain teasers are logic puzzles. Every trial improves your thinking and decision-making. Brain games improve crucial intuition and help uncover fresh answers.

Find the unusual llama in the herd. Aymara mythology values llamas. The puzzle’s llamas are identical and scattered like a crowd. Obviously, this makes llama spotting difficult.

Advertisement

To tabulate the image, split it non-uniformly with imaginary lines. Now quickly scan all rows and columns to catch any details.

If you found an odd llama, congratulations. Scroll to the image’s centre-right if you’re still confused. Pink ears make this llama unique.

The unique Llama’s positioning is shown below:

Also Read Optical illusion: How fast can you find the frog? Optical illusions are designed to deceive the human brain and eyes. There...