  • Brain Teaser: Can you spot the different bear in 7 seconds?
Articles
  • Brain Teaser IQ Test: Which bear is different in 7 seconds? Find the different bears in the image above.
  • This basic brain teaser tests intelligence and observation.
  • Solving the challenge in time demands lateral thinking. An IQ test is a fantastic approach to determining your IQ.
Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Creatively solving brain puzzles makes a basic riddle more exciting. Fun IQ tests like these reveal your IQ. These brain teasers will test your IQ based on your solution. Since the answer won’t be obvious, these brain teasers require a different approach. These mind teasers require analytical thinking to solve. So, we created a fun brain teaser where you have to pick out the different bears.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Which bear is different in 7 seconds?

Find the different bears in the image above. The puzzle asks “Which bear is different?” Three bears with bows and glasses are depicted. One bear is distinctive.

The solution is easy but complex, so study the image before answering. This brain teaser’s answers are below the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Solution:

One of the three bears differs slightly if you look closely. Bears have identical faces, ears, eyes, spectacles, and mouths. Bear C’s bow is slightly different from Bears A and B’s.

Thus, Bear C is unique. This basic brain teaser tests intelligence and observation. Solving the challenge in time demands lateral thinking. If you find the answer in seconds, you’ll be satisfied. Another fun mental teaser. A genuine IQ test is a fantastic approach to determining your IQ.

