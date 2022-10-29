Advertisement
  • Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Halloween Costume Party culprit in 9 seconds?
  • Find the criminal in the four-person puzzle. An IQ test is the best way to determine your IQ.
  • These brain problems are another entertaining method to test your intelligence.
This entertaining brain riddle will test your intelligence. Many brain teasers test your IQ depending on your problem-solving skills. Scanning the problem to get the answer in time is key to these puzzles. These challenges require logic and analysis. These entertaining IQ tests require creative thinking because the clues are hidden in the image. So, we created a Halloween Costume Party mental challenge to identify the perpetrator.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Halloween Costume Party culprit in 9 seconds?

Find the Halloween Costume Party culprit in the image above. The puzzle has one unique person. Four standing people are numbered 1, 2, 3, and 4. Find the criminal in the four-person puzzle. Who’s guilty?

The answer is easy but complex, so carefully examine the image before deciding. This brain teaser’s answers are below the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Solution:

If you look closely, all of the outfits are well-made save number 3. He committed the act while wearing his stethoscope and ran to put on a skull mask, vampire cape, Hulk pants, and a bush for a t-shirt.

The Halloween costume party criminal is Person No. 3. This easy brain teaser tested your observation and intelligence. Use lateral thinking to solve this challenge in time.

If you completed this puzzle in 9 seconds, you must be proud of your brainpower. These brain problems are another entertaining method to test your IQ. An IQ test is the best way to determine your IQ.

