Bride and groom hold their dog to dance at wedding ceremony

Dogs play a significant role in the lives of many people. Therefore, it goes without saying that they make an effort to involve children in every part of their life. In fact, a lot of individuals include their dogs heavily in their weddings. A video of a bride and groom is seen celebrating their wedding with their dog recently went viral on social media. A couple can be seen dancing in a video shared by the Instagram account @ilovemyretrieverdog and originally posted on TikTok by @steppdunn722. The man is standing with a black suit on while the woman is dressed in a white gown. The woman is forcing the dog to dance with them while she is holding it in her arms.

A post shared by 🐾 Daily Retriever Dog Videos 🐾 (@ilovemyretrieverdog)

Since it was shared, this video has received more than six lakh likes, 6.3 million views, and several comments. In the Instagram comments, one individual remarked, “This is so cute. Congratulations.” Another individual responded, “This is excessive but also quite valuable. If my dog were at our wedding, he would undoubtedly be in the middle of us. Mr. Attention Center.” It’s a lot of affection and great to watch, a third person said. Emojis have been used a lot by other people to express their reactions.