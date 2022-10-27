Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bride and groom hold their dog to dance at wedding ceremony

Bride and groom hold their dog to dance at wedding ceremony

Articles
Advertisement
Bride and groom hold their dog to dance at wedding ceremony

Bride and groom hold their dog to dance at wedding ceremony

Advertisement
  • A video of a couple celebrating their wedding with their dog recently went viral on social media.
  • A couple can be seen dancing in a video shared by the Instagram account @ilovemyretrieverdog and originally posted on TikTok by @steppdunn722.
  • The woman is forcing the dog to dance with them while she is holding it in her arms.
Advertisement

Dogs play a significant role in the lives of many people. Therefore, it goes without saying that they make an effort to involve children in every part of their life. In fact, a lot of individuals include their dogs heavily in their weddings. A video of a bride and groom is seen celebrating their wedding with their dog recently went viral on social media. A couple can be seen dancing in a video shared by the Instagram account @ilovemyretrieverdog and originally posted on TikTok by @steppdunn722. The man is standing with a black suit on while the woman is dressed in a white gown. The woman is forcing the dog to dance with them while she is holding it in her arms.

Also Read

Viral: Bride and Groom grooves at their wedding on Mann Meriyan
Viral: Bride and Groom grooves at their wedding on Mann Meriyan

An online video of a bride and groom dancing with each other...

Here is a link to the video:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by 🐾 Daily Retriever Dog Videos 🐾 (@ilovemyretrieverdog)

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral: Bride and groom start fighting on their wedding mandap
Viral: Bride and groom start fighting on their wedding mandap

A video of a couple fighting during the wedding rituals has gone...

Since it was shared, this video has received more than six lakh likes, 6.3 million views, and several comments. In the Instagram comments, one individual remarked, “This is so cute. Congratulations.” Another individual responded, “This is excessive but also quite valuable. If my dog were at our wedding, he would undoubtedly be in the middle of us. Mr. Attention Center.” It’s a lot of affection and great to watch, a third person said. Emojis have been used a lot by other people to express their reactions.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story