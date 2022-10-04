British Artist painted his own doodles all over his home

The artist spent three years on the one-of-a-kind sculpture.

He paid $1.5 million three years ago to purchase the home he now calls “paradise”.

It’s a fantastic method.

A British artist finally got to live in a home covered in his own doodles, fulfilling a lifelong ambition. Sam Cox, better known in the industry as Mr Doodle, drew all over his home, from the walls to the toilet paper to the bathtub.

The artist told the BBC he spent three years on the one-of-a-kind sculpture he now owns and enjoys with his artist wife, Alena, who often adds her own touches of colour.

Mr. Cox revealed the project’s extensive materials list in an Instagram post: 900 litres of white paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black sketching paint, and 2296 pen nibs. He continued, “The whole house is real, everything is doodled, the doodles were all hand doodled for the animation it’s not CGI,”

Mr. Cox told the BBC that he paid $1.5 million three years ago to purchase the home where he currently resides. When asked where he began doodling around the house, he admitted that it was in his bedroom. He said, “This is kind of paradise for me.”

Mr. Cox was asked what he thinks about while doodling, and he responded, “Simply put, it’s a fantastic method. In a sense, it’s like having an out-of-body experience.

To me, the finest thing someone can do is to just let themselves go in a state of unrestrained creativity like the one you’re currently experiencing.”

The artist also stated that he has no idea if the painted-over equipment in the kitchen still work. He said, “She’s not entirely aware of it yet.” when asked if his wife is aware of the situation.

The publication claims that Mr. Cox’s videos on social media have amassed millions of views, making him famous throughout the world. In 2020, he also ranked as the sixth most lucrative young artist in the world at auction.

