Cat Enjoys “Spaw” Day, Internet Jealous: Viral Video

Fifi Furrha, a cat mom, and her husband Kareem Khalil maintain the Instagram account for their kitties. The animals have become online celebrities, and the ‘pawrents’ have now uploaded a fresh video of a cat having a ‘spaw’ day.

The popular video shows one of the cats, Chase, lounging at a spa. The video’s caption reads, “CHASE ENJOYING A SPAW DAY.”

The video depicts the cat receiving a massage, face pack, and facial roller. The cat’s parents also cut and filed the cat’s nails to perfection. Cucumber slices on the eyes concluded the spa treatment.

The spa day video has received over 8 lakh views.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareem & Fifi (@dontstopmeowing)

Social media users adored the film, which also served as a big source of motivation for self-care. “Dude I’m officially so jealous Of Chase.” one user said. “Those cats live better than me.” another person commented. “Well damn Chase… we’re jelly over here,” wrote the third.

“He is one patient guy – also the expression on his face he LOOOOOVES it!” the fourth said.

Kareem Khalil and Fifi Furrha frequently post videos of their pets. The pawrents discussed how they trained their cats in a ‘Dontstopmeowing’ blog article. They stated, “we had our cats for quite some time now. We rescued them when they were kittens. Since then, we have not missed a day without constantly taking photos and videos of them. We always tried to capture their best moments. At first, they did not prefer the camera. I remember when Chase would look at that camera and run from it. Now, he doesn’t even notice when it’s there. I guess you can say they have become so used to being filmed that it no longer fazes them. Aside from being so used to the camera, Chase, Millie, and Skye love to get treats! They constantly receive treats before, during, and after filming! They have associated the camera with treats, so as long as they are being filmed, they know they’re going to get rewarded.”

