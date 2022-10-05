Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Champion powerlifter performs 42 squats in one minute
Champion powerlifter performs 42 squats in one minute

Champion powerlifter performs 42 squats in one minute

Articles
Advertisement
Champion powerlifter performs 42 squats in one minute

Champion powerlifter performs 42 squats in one minute

Advertisement
  • Karenjeet Kaur Bains, age 25, holds the record for the most squats performed in one minute (female) by lifting her own body weight.
  • Bains is a multiple-time champion in the sport.
  • She is the first British Sikh female to represent Great Britain in powerlifting.
Advertisement

A British powerlifting champion smashed the Guinness World Record by squatting her body weight 42 times in one minute.

Guinness World Records revealed that Karenjeet Kaur Bains, age 25, holds the record for the most squats performed in one minute (female) by lifting her own body weight.

Bains, who began powerlifting at the age of 17, is a multiple-time champion in the sport.

Bains told the Guinness World Records, “I am extremely proud to be the holder of a Guinness World Records title. To say I have made a mark in history by not only being the first British Sikh female to represent Great Britain in powerlifting, but to also be an official world record holder is an incredible feeling.”

Also Read

Pakistani girl Sulafay Naqvii sets Guinness World Records as strongest woman
Pakistani girl Sulafay Naqvii sets Guinness World Records as strongest woman

Sulafay Naqvi set the record for the most full-contact punches thrown in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Amazing News, Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Chimpanzee wears sunglasses, drinks coconut water with straw
Chimpanzee wears sunglasses, drinks coconut water with straw
Robots make French fries and onion rings faster than humans
Robots make French fries and onion rings faster than humans
Viral Video: Bride dances with her father on her wedding day
Viral Video: Bride dances with her father on her wedding day
Vase misidentified as a rare artefact sold for $8 million
Vase misidentified as a rare artefact sold for $8 million
New US record: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves 
New US record: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves 
Bear visits California home to eat garbage and swim in pool
Bear visits California home to eat garbage and swim in pool
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story