Champion powerlifter performs 42 squats in one minute

Karenjeet Kaur Bains, age 25, holds the record for the most squats performed in one minute (female) by lifting her own body weight.

Bains is a multiple-time champion in the sport.

She is the first British Sikh female to represent Great Britain in powerlifting.

Advertisement

A British powerlifting champion smashed the Guinness World Record by squatting her body weight 42 times in one minute.

Guinness World Records revealed that Karenjeet Kaur Bains, age 25, holds the record for the most squats performed in one minute (female) by lifting her own body weight.

Bains, who began powerlifting at the age of 17, is a multiple-time champion in the sport.

Bains told the Guinness World Records, “I am extremely proud to be the holder of a Guinness World Records title. To say I have made a mark in history by not only being the first British Sikh female to represent Great Britain in powerlifting, but to also be an official world record holder is an incredible feeling.”

Also Read Pakistani girl Sulafay Naqvii sets Guinness World Records as strongest woman Sulafay Naqvi set the record for the most full-contact punches thrown in...