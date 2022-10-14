Crocodile trapped among lions, watch what happens

Lionesses are renowned for hunting their prey in packs for the entire pride.

Lionesses are renowned for hunting their prey in packs for the entire pride. Although lionesses are the prime hunters, male lions occasionally accompany them on hunts. A lion was captured on camera hunting with his lionesses when they encountered another apex predator that was more difficult to kill than deer.

The footage was initially published on Instagram by the account ‘latestkruger’ and then by ‘wildlifeculture1’. With more than 1.1 million views and 21,000 likes, it has gone viral. According to the post, the video appears to be from Africa and depicts a crocodile trapped between a troop of ravenous lions.

While three lionesses encircle the crocodile, the lion bites its feet. This is where the clip ends, and it appears that the crocodile, who had nowhere to flee, fared well. A person said, “The girls are like no thank you,” Another person remarked, “Well we know what’s for dinner.”

Watch the video below:

