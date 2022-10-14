Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Crocodile trapped among lions, watch what happens
Crocodile trapped among lions, watch what happens

Crocodile trapped among lions, watch what happens

Articles
Advertisement
Crocodile trapped among lions, watch what happens

Crocodile trapped among lions, watch what happens

Advertisement
  • Lionesses are renowned for hunting their prey in packs for the entire pride.
  • Footage was initially published on Instagram by ‘latestkruger’ and then by ‘wildlifeculture1’.
  • The video has gone viral with more than 1.1 million views and 21,000 likes.
Advertisement

Lionesses are renowned for hunting their prey in packs for the entire pride. Although lionesses are the prime hunters, male lions occasionally accompany them on hunts. A lion was captured on camera hunting with his lionesses when they encountered another apex predator that was more difficult to kill than deer.

The footage was initially published on Instagram by the account ‘latestkruger’ and then by ‘wildlifeculture1’. With more than 1.1 million views and 21,000 likes, it has gone viral. According to the post, the video appears to be from Africa and depicts a crocodile trapped between a troop of ravenous lions.

While three lionesses encircle the crocodile, the lion bites its feet. This is where the clip ends, and it appears that the crocodile, who had nowhere to flee, fared well. A person said, “The girls are like no thank you,”  Another person remarked, “Well we know what’s for dinner.”

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Wildlife Culture (@wildlifeculture1)

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch Video: Elephant almost hit by scooter driver
Watch Video: Elephant almost hit by scooter driver

A video of an elephant crossing the road and encountering a passing...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Spot the Difference: Find five differences in only 16 seconds
Spot the Difference: Find five differences in only 16 seconds
Brain Teaser: Find the 2 Identical Umbrellas in 5 secs
Brain Teaser: Find the 2 Identical Umbrellas in 5 secs
Watch And Tell: Woman picks up man and flees, or is it the other way around?
Watch And Tell: Woman picks up man and flees, or is it the other way around?
Watch Video: It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s THE FLYING FISH
Watch Video: It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s THE FLYING FISH
Adorable Puppy Dribbles Ball Like a Seasoned Basketball Pro
Adorable Puppy Dribbles Ball Like a Seasoned Basketball Pro
Watch: Man's driving skills its too good to be tried in real life
Watch: Man's driving skills its too good to be tried in real life
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story