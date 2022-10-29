Customer was angry after the rider texted ‘I eat this food, very tasty’

Liam Bagnall tweeted a photo of the unusual conversation with his Deliveroo driver.

The delivery man sent a succession of Sorry. I eat this… you can report the Deliveroo company.

Liam called him “an awful man,” and the driver replied, “I don’t care” Deliveroo’s Rider Operations Team is investigating.

A hungry man was devastated when his Deliveroo driver texted that he had eaten the order and found it “very tasty” Liam Bagnall tweeted a photo of the unusual conversation, showing the delivery man sending a succession of “Sorry… I eat this… you can report the Deliveroo company.”

Liam called him “an awful man,” and the driver replied, “I don’t care.” Liam complained on social media, “Deliveroo driver has gone rogue this morning.”

“Whilst I am fuming, I am extremely happy it happened… the confidence of the man,” he said.

Former Don’t Flop Entertainment battle rap creator Liam now works with Patrice Evra, who has weighed in on the Deliveroo scandal.

“I can’t believe it. Look at what Deliveroo did to my man. Deliveroo we need to talk.”

Deliveroo’s Rider Operations Team is investigating.

Liam is furious when the food company only resent his meal an hour later and requested him to report their employee.

One Twitter user said, “That is a man at his wit’s end with his job.” Thousands of people mocked Liam over the incident.

“The sheer confidence, have to respect that, but he was indeed a very awful man,” said another. Third, “The sheer confidence, have to respect that, but he was indeed a very awful man.”

Deliveroo spokesperson, “We expect all the riders we work with to behave professionally and respectfully at all times, so we were sorry to hear about this incident.”

“We have apologised to the customer, offered a gesture of goodwill which they have accepted and arranged for the meal to be redelivered – we’re also following up with the rider as a matter of urgency and take this very seriously.”

