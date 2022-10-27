Damaged water tap at railway station drenches passengers: Watch

The reasons for the numerous resharing of a 30-second video of a train station will become clear after you view it.

The video was tweeted with the description “Indian railways at your service” and shared on Twitter by user Abhy.

It was accompanied by an animated smiley face.

The reasons for the numerous resharing of a 30-second video of a train station will become clear after you view it. The video was tweeted with the description “Indian railways at your service” and shared on Twitter by user Abhy. It shows a damaged water tap spraying water on the passengers. It was accompanied by an animated smiley face. While some people thought the video was humorous, others suggested that it could have been fixed by stuffing it with something like a rag.

Those who frequently take trains will not be surprised by the popular video that begins with a broken drinking water tap at a train station. As the video goes on, it can be seen spitting water with full force, dousing passengers on a train that has just pulled into the station. A few passengers who were waiting by the entrance can even be seen racing inside to escape getting wet as the camera even pans out to show them doing so.

View the viral video below:

Indian railways at your service 😂 pic.twitter.com/fEL65NFjHs — Abhy (@craziestlazy) October 26, 2022

The video, which was posted a day ago, has received over a million views. Additionally, the share has drawn a number of comments.

Free bath, a Twitter user wrote. Another user commented with a smiling emoticon, “Very inventive idea for telling people not to travel by standing in entry.” “To wake up tired passengers, a new railroad service is presumably included. also contributes to train cleaning. Indian Railway did an amazing job “a third laughed. Many others agreed that instead of recording the footage, people should have tried to fix the tap.