Desi daadi grooving at the BTS concert in Busan

On October 15, the K-pop supergroup BTS concluded their Yet To Come concert in Busan, South Korea. The performance, which was held to support the country’s bid for World Expo 2030, was a tremendous success, as thousands of fans attended. A video of a desi daadi enjoying the music has gone viral among the vivacious and exciting atmosphere, and it is too wholesome to miss.

It is safe to assume that BTS has a big fan base in India, comprised of fans of all ages. The seven-member trio has managed to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of Indian ARMY with their endearing videos of saying “Namaste” and expressing their appreciation for the country’s culture and cuisine.

The footage was uploaded on Twitter by the Korea Odyssey account. It depicts an old woman wearing a saree dancing to the band’s hit single Permission To Dance. The woman’s contagious happiness has won hearts and prompted desi netizens to gush profusely.

“Do we need a permission? Nope. Just dance, sing, and enjoy. Pre-gathering event held at #ParadiseHotelBusan,”

The video has been seen over 557k times and has generated several responses. People could not stop applauding the desi daadi’s affection for BTS and remarking on how the band has touched the lives of people of all ages.

I love this so much!! Look at them having so much fun and being that happy 🥺😭💜

BTS and their music really brings people together 💜 Advertisement — Pilar RM⁷ JIMTOBER 💛💜🐣 (@btsoul7) October 14, 2022

this melted my heart and the lady in saree my desi heart🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/xGBozDjfJQ — Shirley 🦋 (@winterbeartaete) October 14, 2022

I laughed, cried (at my misfortune), and then smiled (for them). Hahah well. Dekhte hai screen pe as usual. — ASolitaryReaper (@Vsolitaryreaper) October 14, 2022

We are fans of all ages, races, and nationalities that love BTS. We should unite as one and show them that we will as their ARMY stand with them and help them fight to be heard. Busan’s ARMY in attendance make them proud. Borahae to you all💜 Advertisement — Shelly Lang (@ShellyL_07) October 14, 2022

On the concert stage of Yet To Come, BTS performed for the first time the highly-requested song Run BTS. The band was nominated for the Grammys twice and has many tracks that topped the charts.