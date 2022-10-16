Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Desi daadi grooving at the BTS concert in Busan
Desi daadi grooving at the BTS concert in Busan

Desi daadi grooving at the BTS concert in Busan

Articles
Advertisement
Desi daadi grooving at the BTS concert in Busan

Desi daadi grooving at the BTS concert in Busan

Advertisement
  • BTS concluded their concert in Busan, South Korea on October 15.
  • A video of a desi daadi dancing to their hit song Permission To Dance has gone viral.
  • The video has been seen over 557k times and generated several responses from desi netizens.
Advertisement

On October 15, the K-pop supergroup BTS concluded their Yet To Come concert in Busan, South Korea. The performance, which was held to support the country’s bid for World Expo 2030, was a tremendous success, as thousands of fans attended. A video of a desi daadi enjoying the music has gone viral among the vivacious and exciting atmosphere, and it is too wholesome to miss.

It is safe to assume that BTS has a big fan base in India, comprised of fans of all ages. The seven-member trio has managed to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of Indian ARMY with their endearing videos of saying “Namaste” and expressing their appreciation for the country’s culture and cuisine.

The footage was uploaded on Twitter by the Korea Odyssey account. It depicts an old woman wearing a saree dancing to the band’s hit single Permission To Dance. The woman’s contagious happiness has won hearts and prompted desi netizens to gush profusely.

“Do we need a permission? Nope. Just dance, sing, and enjoy. Pre-gathering event held at #ParadiseHotelBusan,”

Check out the video below:

The video has been seen over 557k times and has generated several responses. People could not stop applauding the desi daadi’s affection for BTS and remarking on how the band has touched the lives of people of all ages.

Advertisement

On the concert stage of Yet To Come, BTS performed for the first time the highly-requested song Run BTS. The band was nominated for the Grammys twice and has many tracks that topped the charts.

Also Read

BTS concert in Busan is relocated due to fans concerns 
BTS concert in Busan is relocated due to fans concerns 

The site for BTS concert in Busan has been changed. The concert...

Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Calming music of forest capture listeners,  impress by the video also
Calming music of forest capture listeners,  impress by the video also
Daler Mehndi falls for fake tweet stating, his song help Prince Harry
Daler Mehndi falls for fake tweet stating, his song help Prince Harry
Siberian Husky rescue from oil-filled well, reunited with pet parents
Siberian Husky rescue from oil-filled well, reunited with pet parents
Penn Badgley recounts heart stopping as premature baby
Penn Badgley recounts heart stopping as premature baby
Google Claims 12,000 Job Cuts and Delays Bonuses
Google Claims 12,000 Job Cuts and Delays Bonuses
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend receive best wishes for their newborn
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend receive best wishes for their newborn
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story