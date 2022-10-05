Advertisement
  Elderly man performing Salsa dance video goes viral
Elderly man performing Salsa dance video goes viral

  • An old man performed Salsa in a video that is sweeping the Internet.
  • The video received a staggering 2.5 million views after being distributed online.
  • Netizens were awestruck and went to the comments section to gush over the elderly man’s incredible dance moves.
If you are feeling down and need a fast pick-me-up, we have the ideal video for you. Consequently, an old man performed Salsa dance in a video that is sweeping the Internet. You read that correctly. After seeing this video released by the Good News Movement, you may feel the want to get up and dance.

The Good News Movement uploaded on Instagram the now-viral video. In the short footage, an elderly man and a woman can be seen dancing salsa. He danced to a lively song to his heart’s joy during a party. His movements were fluid and well synchronised with the lady. At the conclusion, he even lifted the woman into his arms amidst raucous applause from the audience.

Read the caption of the post, “Dancing into the weekend like… age is just a number.”

Here is the Salsa dance video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The video received a staggering 2.5 million views after being distributed online. Netizens were awestruck and went to the comments section to gush over the elderly man’s incredible dance moves.

Check out the reactions below:

