Elderly Woman Dancing to Raveena’s Kisi Disco Mein Jaye is Viral

A video of an elderly woman dancing to Bollywood music from the 1990s is going viral.

The woman dances to the music in the opening of the video while flawlessly lip-syncing the song.

The elderly woman appears carefree as she shakes her leg to the dancing music.

People often believe that doing what you love is ageless. You still have time to pursue your love, whether it be for music, art, or dance. Many people have fooled others about their age while pursuing their passions, and their zeal has inspired many others. And right now, a video of an elderly woman dancing to Bollywood music from the 1990s is going viral.

The woman dances to the music in the opening of the video while flawlessly lip-syncing the song. The elderly woman appears carefree as she shakes her leg to the dancing music from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye by Govinda and Raveena Tandon. However, the user hasn’t disclosed the address or person’s name.

“Kis kis ko disco jana hai (Who all want to go to disco),” read in the caption of the video. Users of the photo and video-sharing app have a variety of opinions about the video. While some people didn’t like the video, many did and cheered her on. Asehi raho bindass, one person wrote. Aunty ap bnao reel very good log Jo Bolte hn bolna do, said someone else. “She’s living her life, like Woah,” said another user. A different online shopper remarked, “Very gorgeous aunty… Continue, Aap Ise… Dance or Khushi, umar ki mohtaz nhi? Dance bhot achha lagta hai, aap kara karo… Lambi umar kakshe, parmatma aap.

Check out the video below:

Since it was uploaded, the video has received more than two lakh views. She frequently posts videos of herself dancing to 90s top hits. She previously uploaded a video of herself dancing to the Auntie No. 1 theme song by Arzoo Bano. She perfectly lip-synced to the song’s words. She may be seen performing flawless manoeuvres that follow the music’s beats.