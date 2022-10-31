Elephant Checking Phone or Comforting Mahout? Viral Video

A video of a massive elephant peering into its mahout’s phone has gone viral on the internet. A mahout is shown looking through his phone while sitting outside Tamil Nadu’s Kumbakonam Kumbeswarar Temple in a video posted on Instagram by user Kerala Elephants. Short video footage also shows an elephant standing behind him, trying to look into Mahout’s phone.

Social media users have been drawn to the adorable video. While some social media users believe the elephant is attempting to spy on the Mahout’s phone, others believe it is trying to console the man.

The description accompanying the video read, “the relationship and bond between an elephant and its mahout are unique and precious when nurtured in the right way. when the relationship is nurtured in an ethical way, it is a relationship of respect and love, that soon turns into a deep bond Kumbakonam Kumbeshwarar Temple Elephant watching phone with her caretaker.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerala Elephants പൂരനായകൻ (@kerala_elephants)

On Instagram, the video has received over 2 lakh views. “I don’t understand how humans can have them tied up in chains suffering not being running anywhere in the world that nonconformity ,” one person remarked. “Elephant is trying to comfort the man,” read the second comment.

“How beautiful,” said the third commenter. “Elephants are giant babies,” said the fourth.

There are countless touching elephant videos on the internet. People want to keep watching them because their antics are so adorable.

Another viral video shows three elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo in the United States destroying gigantic pumpkins, which are commonly referred to as seasonal October delicacies around the Halloween holiday.

Milwaukee County Zoo posted the one-minute, 40-second video on its Facebook page on October 26. “It’s the elephant’s annual smash and squash!” it said.

