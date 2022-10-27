“Fire Haircut” in Gujarat Salon Causes Severe Burns: On Camera

We’ve all seen hairdressers experiment with different ways to cut hair with blades and scissors. However, the ‘fire haircut’ has recently gained appeal among the youth. During a fire haircut, the barber puts combustible powder to the hair before lighting it on fire and cutting it with scissors. One such ‘fire haircut’ went horribly wrong at a shop in Gujarat’s Vapi when a young man was burned after the barber failed to give the regulated cut.

According to IANS, Arif went to Banti Salon on Wednesday for a haircut and requested the ‘fire haircut’ from the barber. While the barber was cutting the victim’s hair, a buddy of the victim was videotaping it since the teenager was active on social media and wanted to post his fire haircut on his Instagram page. When the barber lit the matchstick after spraying chemicals, the entire head caught fire. The victim was hurt in the face, neck, and chest. The incident’s video footage quickly went popular on social media.

WATCH VIDEO AS A FIRE HAIRCUT GOES WRONG AT A GUJARAT SALON

Assistant Sub Inspector Mayuriben of the Vapi Town police station told IANS that Valsad hospital informed the police station that Arif Shah, a Vapi resident, was sent to the government hospital for burn injuries.

The sufferer was taken to a government hospital in Surat for further treatment. According to Mayuriben, the investigation will begin only when the victim, the barber, and all those present in the saloon at the time of the accident have given their statements. The ‘fire haircut’ has been popular in India, particularly among young people and ladies with long hair.

