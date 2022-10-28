Ford Fiesta fans grieve ‘best car ever’ at the ‘end of era’ move

Ford Fiesta fans lament the model’s 46-year retirement.

Ford Fiesta fans are lamenting the model’s 46-year retirement. Ford will abandon the Fiesta, Britain’s best-selling car for 12 years. Ford claimed it is “accelerating” its electric efforts, which is excellent for the environment but saddens admirers of the classic.

Several called the announcement the “end of an era”. One distraught driver wrote: “Can’t quite believe the @forduk #fordfiesta is dying – has played such a massive part of my life in cars.”

“RIP to one of the greatest cars that everyone loves, the Ford Fiesta.” wrote another.

Another added: “The news that the @Ford Fiesta is approaching its end is incredibly disappointing and even a little upsetting. Properly the end of an era. The Fiesta was all things to all people. A capable family car, a cheap runabout, a sporting icon, a van, a first car…”

Several motorists also reminisced. “The best car I ever had MK1 Fiesta XR2,” said one. “I’ve had 3 and they’ve been the most reliable cars….great small cars,” remarked another.

Another driver said: “I got into an accident with my Ford Fiesta. I was with my 5 month old son. We were t-boned by a car pulling out and not paying attention while I was driving down the road. We spun and hit another car.

“The car was totalled but my son and I were okay. Not a scratch on him and some bruises on me. I loved my little fiesta. It did its job and kepts (sic) us alive.” “Rest in peace ford fiestas,” she added

Ford spokesperson: “At Ford in Europe, we are accelerating our efforts to go all-in on electrification with our passenger vehicles being fully electric by 2030 – and all vehicles across our Ford portfolio by 2035.”

As we get ready to transition to an electric future, we will discontinue production of S-MAX and Galaxy in Valencia, Spain in April 2023 and discontinue Fiesta production in Cologne, Germany by end of June 2023.”

“We will introduce three new exciting electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024. We plan to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in the region by 2026, and the electric passenger vehicle production at the Cologne Electrification Centre will reach 1.2 million vehicles over a six-year timeframe.”

