Frogs cocooned in dahlia blossoms have gone viral

  • The video is uploaded to the official Instagram account of Snohomish Lavender Farm.
  • The video has received over 7,2 million views to date, and that number continues to rise.
  • Heart emoticons were used by many to express their emotions about the video.
While going through your social media stream, you may have come across videos that are utterly charming and made you exclaim “aww.” This clip depicts a few frogs nested within some dahlia flowers and is an example of such a video. There is a chance that, after viewing the clip, you will share the Internet users’ enthusiasm for the adorable video.

The video is uploaded to the official Instagram account of Snohomish Lavender Farm.  “Stop right now! So freaking adorable. The frogs have been favoriting this dahlia all season,” according to the video’s accompanying caption.

Watch the video clip:

 

A post shared by Allison | Snohomish Lavender Farm (@snohomishlavenderfarm)

A month ago, the video was shared. Since its upload, the video has exploded in popularity online. The video has received over 7,2 million views to date, and that number continues to rise. Additionally, the clip has been reposted on numerous other social media networks. As a reaction to the video, people submitted varied comments.

”Love this! So cute!,”  One Instagram user exclaimed,“I am OBSESSED with this,” Another remarked,  “That is awesome!!,”  A third remarked, “Omg I saw this two days ago and watched it 5 times,” A fourth wrote, “This is so freaking cute,” Heart emoticons were used by many to express their emotions.

Stunning photos of cherry blossoms bloom in Japan filled up Twitter
Stunning photos of cherry blossoms bloom in Japan filled up Twitter

The first buds of cherry blossoms bloomed last week in Japan, signalling...

