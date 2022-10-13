Giant cobra caught in shoe; video will scare you

A large snake was discovered curled up inside the shoe of a man in Mysore, India.

The unfortunate event occurred just before he was about to put on his shoes.

A snake catcher was called to the scene in order to entice the cobra to escape.

It should go without saying that snakes are crafty creatures. They are able to conceal themselves in such a way that allows them to sneak into the most inconspicuous of places. It’s possible that you’ll meet a snake in your own home more often than you think, given that these nasty reptiles can find their way in through a variety of entry points. In a situation somewhat similar to this one, a large snake was discovered curled up inside the shoe of a guy in Mysore. The unfortunate event occurred when a person discovered a cobra hiding in his shoe right before he was ready to put it on. Following the use of a tool to move the shoe, the cobra can be seen in the video that was published on Twitter forcefully emerging from the shoe.

The caption of the video reads, “Shocking video of cobra #snake in Mysore, Karnataka hiding inside the shoe,” The video was taken in Karnataka.

Take a look:

