Girl sets world record of painting 15 portraits at once

  • The video shows a girl who holds a Guinness World Record.
  • She holds a record of painting 15 portraits at the same time.
  • The video has received over 5 lakh views online.
The video shows a girl who holds a Guinness World Record. She holds a record of painting 15 portraits at the same time. Yes, you read that correctly. The industrialist was so amazed by the girl’s talent that he published a video of her that has received over 5 lakh views online.

The now-viral video began with the young girl standing in front of her creation. She then tied a couple of sticks together with pens facing down. Then, on a canvas divided into 15, she began painting various portraits of liberation warriors all at once. And no, we’re not joking.

Reads the post’s caption, “How is this even possible?? Clearly, she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support.”

The video also astonished netizens, who showered the girl with love and respect in the comments section.

According to the description on her YouTube account, Noor Jahan Artist, the girl in the video was identified as Noor Jahan and she is from Uttar Pradesh.

