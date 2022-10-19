Golden Retriever is stealing his human socks and shoes

Golden Retriever, is shown stealing her human’s socks and shoes.

The video went viral on Instagram after it was posted there.

Since then, it has gotten over 42,800 views, more than 4,600 likes, and a few comments.

Those who are dog owners or who have spent any significant amount of time around dogs will not be surprised by what they see in this video, as this is a common strategy for dogs to use to get their owners’ attention. It features an adorable Golden Retriever and the objects she adores stealing. The video will make you laugh and help you forget about your Monday blues for a little while.

There’s a text crawl at the beginning of the video that reads, “What’s your activity of choice?” Afterwards, Pacha, a Golden Retriever, is shown taking her human father’s belongings, including his socks and shoes. It’s also really funny to watch the dog’s emotional reaction as she tries to steal her dad’s socks. She’s also seated on a chair, wearing her father’s undergarments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacha 🐾 (@goldengirlpacha)

“Oh my god, that’s what my dog does to my dad’s shoes, socks, etc. But only to him and no one else, “posted a smiley face of a person laughing. “I don’t know why dogs do that,” wrote someone else. “This is so sweet!” said a third with a heart emoji. “Oh Pacha,” said a fourth person.

