Golden retriever performing “gymnastics” and bending his body

Rory, the 18-month-old golden retriever, is one of the dogs with extraordinary abilities.

The pliable dog is able to fold his body in half and has gained online renown for his astounding “gymnastics”.

Jodie Chadwick, a 23-year-old resident of West Yorkshire, shares Rory’s unique talents with the world on TikTok.

Jodie told the media, “When he was around 16 weeks old, he would slide off the sofa headfirst and end up folding himself in half.”

Rory discovered a fondness for chasing his own tail but frequently found himself in amusing scenarios while attempting to do so.

Jodie explained, “He likes to chase his tail, dive off the sofa headfirst and come and do it next to you on the sofa,”

She is all too accustomed to seeing Rory with his derriere in the air and his face on the ground. Rory enjoys playing tug of war with his favourite toy when he is not practising gymnastics. “He is crazy and hilarious. He absolutely loves everyone and everything,” Jodie said, “He’s very happy go lucky with tons of energy. Always on the go and looking for friends. Always making people laugh and making their day.”

Rory’s @goldenboyrory TikTok account has amassed over 126,000 followers, and his most popular videos have been seen over two million times. Followers are astounded by his flexibility and frequently wonder how he achieves such positions.

One user said, “What. How. I didn’t know dogs were so acrobatic,” while another joked, “Try turning him off and on again.” “Floof is definitely malfunctioning and needs to be rebooted,” remarked a third user in jest.

Although several other golden retriever owners concurred that this occurs frequently at home, Rory may not be the only golden dog capable of gymnastics. Magnus the Therapy Dog is another four-legged TikTok celeb rity who knows a thing or two about stretching.

The gifted Labrador has over two million followers and can execute six yoga positions, including the ideal downward dog pose.

