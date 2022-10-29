Grandparents invite hundreds to their haunted house on Halloween

Every room of the haunted mansion is adorned with spooky mannequins and decorations, which take over a month to assemble.

As part of their frightening routine, a Halloween-obsessed couple is ready to welcome hundreds of horror enthusiasts into their haunted house for the sixteenth consecutive year.

William Howson, 67, and his wife Roslyn, 61, claim that trick-or-treaters wait for hours to enter their yearly Scottish haunted home.

Since they originally introduced the attraction in 2006, the grandparents have added to their extravagant displays.

Every room of the haunted mansion is adorned with spooky mannequins and decorations, which take over a month to assemble.

William, a father of four, stated that despite the cost of living problem, they never considered cancelling the event because it’s all about having fun.

William, a retired carpet installer with 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, stated, “We have been doing it for 16 years now. We don’t charge people to come in, it’s just all about the fun.”

“We have to start setting up in September, there are hundreds of decorations to get out, so it takes us about seven weeks,” added, “The decorations are in the hall, the kitchen, the bedroom, the living room and the garden.

“It can be quite awkward to live with all the stuff out, especially in the kitchen when you are just trying to cook dinner.”

Nicola Howson, 28, the daughter of William, dressed as Pennywise, while her companion Jordan Brown, 27, portrayed a terrifying jester.

The couple’s seven-year-old son Joshua Brown dressed as Chucky, while William’s 35-year-old niece Colette Boyd was a shrieking witch.

William, who is obsessed with Halloween, stated that people from all across Scotland visit the eerie exhibit.

He stated, “People will queue for hours to get in, we have had 600 people in previous years.”

“It’s so funny seeing people’s reactions to it, especially the adults who are scared,” added, “It’s funny to see adults terrified and running out the door.

“Our neighbours all know what to expect now,” adds, “We are the Halloween house and people will stop by and ask if we are doing it again this year.”

“We put up black netting over the window when we start getting stuff out so it’s a real surprise.”

