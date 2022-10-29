Gurugram video of crackers bursting from a moving car goes viral

Watch: Dubai vertical-launch roller coaster is the world’s fastest
The Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall is the fastest vertical launch...
Gurugram police are looking into a video that has gone viral on social media and shows firecrackers going off on top of the trunk of a moving car near Cyber Hub.
The black sedan seemed to be heading toward DLF Phase-III while sending firecrackers several feet into the air and putting on an explosive show.
Since it was posted to Instagram on Thursday, the video has been seen more than 9 million times. This has led people from all over the internet to report the dangerous behaviour to the police, who have found the car and its owner.
Take a look:
Dear @police_haryana @cmohry @DGPHaryana please take strict action. Location: DLF 5, Gurugram. HR26BY0012.https://t.co/9ZUx13yh4Jhttps://t.co/1UsxpN8GUx
Hope you will send action reply here. pic.twitter.com/mqQfGrstBT
— Thunder On Road (@thunderonroad) October 27, 2022
The station house officer (SHO) at the DLF Phase-III police station, Sandeep Kumar, said that the Gurgaon police took note of the video and told officers there about it.
“The owner has been summoned to the police station for further inquiry. We will ensure legal action against the culprits after a proper investigation, “Kumar said.
Later, it came out that the Hyundai car had recently been sold, and the first suspect from the video of the cracker-bursting didn’t seem to be involved.
Officials said that the video was taken from a car that was following the other car.
ACP (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan promised to investigate the traffic and safety hazard.
The police are trying to find out if the fireworks were “green crackers.”
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said before Diwali that Gurugram may only sell green crackers, citing the NGT and Haryana State Pollution Control Board rules (HSPCB).
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.