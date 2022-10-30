Gymnast attempts fourth Guinness World Record

A South African gymnast obtained his fourth Guinness World Records title.

Zama Mofokeng completed 19 full-body revolutions in one minute while in a backbend posture.

He also broke his own records for the most consecutive back handsprings (interlocked hands).

A South African gymnast obtained his fourth Guinness World Records title by completing 19 full body revolutions in one minute while in a backbend posture.

Zama Mofokeng, who previously held the Guinness World Records for most consecutive back handsprings (one hand), most consecutive back handsprings (alternating hands), and most consecutive back handsprings (interlocked hands), attempted his most recent record for an episode of the e.tv series Stumbo Record Breakers.

Mofokeng successfully broke the record for the greatest number of full-body backbend rotations in one minute.

Mofokeng also attempted to break his own records for the most consecutive back handsprings (interlocked hands) and the most consecutive back handsprings (alternating hands), but he was unsuccessful due to unfavourable weather conditions.

“I think it’s a testament to the skill required for the back handspring records that the slightest change in weather can make it next to impossible to achieve. I think it really knuckles down how impressive it is that he has these records in the first place,” According to Guinness World Records judge Sofia Greenacre.

Take a look at the video below:

