Here is how milk is preserved in village households

With the advancement of technology, a number of antiquated methods for preserving perishable foods have become obsolete in village households. When there was no refrigerator, for instance, people experimented with various methods to prevent food from spoiling. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan’s blog post provides an intriguing illustration of this practice.

This Twitter post describes how people used to keep milk fresh and preserve it throughout the day.”The concept of these chulhas in my house is straightforward. Big pots (20-25 kg) full of milk are kept here in the morning. Cook at low heat throughout the day. Continues even today. Have you ever seen such a system?” read the caption carefully.

Take a look:

मेरे घर के इन चूल्हों का कॉन्सेप्ट सीधा है। सुबह दूध के भरे बड़े पतीले (20-25 kg) यहाँ रखे जाते हैं। पूरे दिन धीमी आँच पे पकते हैं। आज भी जारी है। आपने कहीं देखा है ऐसा सिस्टम। pic.twitter.com/GNIkbuUapW — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 4, 2022

Another post posted by Kaswan illustrates how the milk is stored in a lockable container. “The home technology is simple. If there is no electricity at night, milk should be fine. So milk is kept in the open in this cage in a big vessel. This technology is also becoming extinct. Mother still took care of it,” described the caption

घर की तकनीक सीधी साधी है। रात को बिजली रहे ना रहे, दूध सही रहना चाहिए। तो बड़े बर्तन में इस पिंजरे में दूध खुले में रख दिया जाता है। ये तकनीक भी विलुप्त होती जा रही है। माँ ने अभी भी सम्भाल के रखी है। pic.twitter.com/PHfnwsP94s — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 4, 2022

People were captivated by the indigenous preservation technology and asked numerous questions about it.

Oh yes… In use at my home. Few such things are becoming extinct. Don’t know in times to come whether kids will know these things or not. My attempt now is to make my kids spend a compulsory portion of vacation at their Nani house. And of course they love to go to ‘Khet’. — Suman Choudhary (@SuchhaRavish) October 4, 2022

Advertisement Milk doesnt get spoil? How about in summers? — Poe’s Raven (@ThisIsPoesRaven) October 4, 2022

Jodhpur me ise "daala" bolte h — manish (@manish_congress) October 4, 2022

Very interesting🤔 — BB Mohanty (@BBMohanty9) October 4, 2022

