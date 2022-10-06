Advertisement
Here is how milk is preserved in village households

Here is how milk is preserved in village households

  • With the advancement of technology, a number of antiquated methods for preserving perishable foods have become obsolete.
  • When there was no refrigerator, for instance, people experimented with various methods to prevent food from spoiling.
  • IFS officer Parveen Kaswan’s blog post provides an intriguing illustration of this practise.
With the advancement of technology, a number of antiquated methods for preserving perishable foods have become obsolete in village households. When there was no refrigerator, for instance, people experimented with various methods to prevent food from spoiling. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan’s blog post provides an intriguing illustration of this practice.

This Twitter post describes how people used to keep milk fresh and preserve it throughout the day.”The concept of these chulhas in my house is straightforward. Big pots (20-25 kg) full of milk are kept here in the morning. Cook at low heat throughout the day. Continues even today. Have you ever seen such a system?” read the caption carefully.

Take a look:

Another post posted by Kaswan illustrates how the milk is stored in a lockable container. “The home technology is simple. If there is no electricity at night, milk should be fine. So milk is kept in the open in this cage in a big vessel. This technology is also becoming extinct. Mother still took care of it,” described the caption

People were captivated by the indigenous preservation technology and asked numerous questions about it.

