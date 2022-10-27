Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Hilarious Video: Chinese boy cries while teaching math to sister
Hilarious Video: Chinese boy cries while teaching math to sister

Hilarious Video: Chinese boy cries while teaching math to sister

Articles
Advertisement
Hilarious Video: Chinese boy cries while teaching math to sister

Hilarious Video: Chinese boy cries while teaching math to sister

Advertisement
  • A video of a boy crying while teaching his younger sister math has gone viral online.
  • The event took place in China, and it is too interesting to ignore.
  • In addition to crying, the young girl is also observed sniffling and sneezing while performing math.
Advertisement

In the world, there are two categories of people. One of them enjoys math, but the other does not. Some people are even afraid of it. Even if you’re not a fan of mathematics, we have a video that will make you laugh out loud. It may strike a chord with you since it is so relatable. Therefore, a video of a little boy crying while teaching his younger sister math has gone popular online. The event took place in China, and it is too interesting to ignore.

Must Share News distributed the now-viral video on Instagram. In the short footage, a Chinese youngster can be heard crying in frustration while instructing his younger sister in mathematics. His mother told him while he was crying, “You can’t be a teacher,” Between sobbing, he said, “I already gave her the answer,” “There are three right angles in the picture, she insists there are two,” the hapless kid said. In addition to sneezing while performing math, the young girl is also observed sniffling.

The caption of the post reads, “Sadly relatable.”

Check out the viral video here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by MustShareNews (@mustsharenews)

Advertisement

Online distribution of the video resulted in over 10 million views. In the comment section, Internet users with familial ties to their siblings expressed their opinions.

Check out the comments below:

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Viral Video: Toddler washes father’s laptop with soap
Viral Video: Toddler washes father’s laptop with soap

A 2-year-old girl from China tried to clean her father's laptop with...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain Teaser: Find 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs
Brain Teaser: Find 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs
Brain Teasers: Fascinating quiz questions will delight your children
Brain Teasers: Fascinating quiz questions will delight your children
Optical Illusion: Find the Camouflaged Snow Leopard in 6 Seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the Camouflaged Snow Leopard in 6 Seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds
Video: Students using sign language to communicate with cafe worker
Video: Students using sign language to communicate with cafe worker
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story