Hilarious Video: Chinese boy cries while teaching math to sister

A video of a boy crying while teaching his younger sister math has gone viral online.

The event took place in China, and it is too interesting to ignore.

In addition to crying, the young girl is also observed sniffling and sneezing while performing math.

In the world, there are two categories of people. One of them enjoys math, but the other does not. Some people are even afraid of it. Even if you’re not a fan of mathematics, we have a video that will make you laugh out loud. It may strike a chord with you since it is so relatable. Therefore, a video of a little boy crying while teaching his younger sister math has gone popular online. The event took place in China, and it is too interesting to ignore.

Must Share News distributed the now-viral video on Instagram. In the short footage, a Chinese youngster can be heard crying in frustration while instructing his younger sister in mathematics. His mother told him while he was crying, “You can’t be a teacher,” Between sobbing, he said, “I already gave her the answer,” “There are three right angles in the picture, she insists there are two,” the hapless kid said. In addition to sneezing while performing math, the young girl is also observed sniffling.

The caption of the post reads, “Sadly relatable.”

Check out the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MustShareNews (@mustsharenews)

Online distribution of the video resulted in over 10 million views. In the comment section, Internet users with familial ties to their siblings expressed their opinions.

Check out the comments below:

