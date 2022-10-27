How much self-confidence you have? Try this easy personality test

Advertisement
Self-confidence defines us. It helps us achieve our dreams, survive challenging situations, resist insecurity, succeed at school and job, and overcome identity crises. Everyone struggles with confidence, including public speakers. One may always comprehend their confidence issues with social exposure, self-awareness, and sometimes counselling. However, confidence can always be built. First, assess your self-improvement confidence. A few 1-point self-confidence questions are below.

See How Self-Confident You Are?

Q1. How do you feel in front of the camera?

A: It’s great!

B: I’m fine.

C: I hate it.

Q2. Would you hold morning assemblies or seminars at your school/office if given the chance?

A: Yes

B: Sometimes, but I fear embarrassment.

C: Uncertain

Q3: Are you optimistic?

A: Yes

B: No

C: I’m not self-aware.

Q4. Can you party alone?

A: Yes!

B: I need companionship.

C: Uncertain

Q5. Would you speak out in your first work meeting?

A: Yes

B: I’d be quiet till questioned.

C: No

Q6. Are you comfortable crossing the crowd?

A: I am a rockstar!

B: I’ll cross head-down.

C: I would sulk in a corner.

Q7. Do you like meeting new people and making eye contact?

A: I am self-assured.

B: I fake confidence during anxiety attacks.

C: Socially awkward.

Q8. What are your future plans?

A: Rich and prosperous! I’ll succeed!

B: Employed and married.

C: My future is unknown.

Q9. I handle new situations with relative comfort and ease.

A: Always!

B: I sometimes feel incompetent.

C: I’m bad at self-confidence.

Q10. Are you a people pleaser?

A: I’m independent.

B: Occasionally

C: I’m self-conscious.

Scorecard: How Confident Am I?

Super Confident if you answered Option A 8-10 times!

You are keeping your cool and shining in public. Crowds and challenging situations rarely slow you down. You understand your value. You appreciate your talents, appearance, or other qualities. You make friends easily. Your stillness and talkativeness draw attention. You learn from your mistakes and improve.

Confident if you answered Option B 6-8 times!

You lack self-confidence. You may fake half the time. You may stretch your limitations, leave your comfort zone, and be comfortable with yourself. You’re confident in public even if you’re not the most attractive, smart, or wealthy.

If you responded to Option C more than 6 times, you are not confident!

You’re insecure. You must learn to trust your abilities, go within to discover your characteristics, and listen to your own mind. You will make mistakes. You will become self-confident. You can also be more outgoing. “I AM CONFIDENT” is half the battle. Rest, take action, leave your comfort zone, and stand up for yourself.

