  Human recreates animation scene with pet hamster
  • A video posted to Instagram is bringing back memories of the classic Disney film Lady and the Tramp.
  • The video shows a human trying to share a dish of spaghetti with their pet hamster.
  • Since it was shared 18 hours ago, the video has been viewed over 1,2 million times.
There is a chance that if you are a Disney fan, you have seen the 1955 film Lady and the Tramp. A video posted to Instagram is both bringing back memories of the film and making people laugh. The video depicts an unexpected and humorous turn in a human’s attempt to recreate one of the animation film’s most iconic scenes with their pet hamster.

Lady, a golden cocker spaniel, develops pals with and finally falls in love with Tramp, a mutt. They share a dish of spaghetti and slurp a single noodle in one of the sequences, probably the most renowned scene from this timeless tale.

In the pet-related Instagram video, a human can be seen sharing a single noodle with their pet hamster. However, instead of the intended outcome, the video concludes with the animal stealing the spaghetti from her pet father.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Animals Doing Things (@animalsdoingthings)

Since it was shared approximately 18 hours ago, the video has received over 1,2 million views, and the figure continues to rise. People have also posted numerous remarks in response to the amazing share.

An Instagram user joked, “Lol she snatched the hell out of that noodle,” wrote another, “So funny! Very cute. You shouldn’t hog all of the noodle!,” said a third, “That’s cute.”

