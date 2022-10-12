Idaho man balances guitar on chin for one and a half hour

An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by balancing a guitar on his chin for the longest length possible and described the experience as a “lesson in pain.”

David Rush, who has broken approximately 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, previously held the record in question, and he intended to reclaim it by balancing for a total of one hour, twelve minutes, and forty seconds.

Rush expressed his disappointment when he found out that the record had already been broken with a time of one hour, thirteen minutes, and twenty-five seconds, rendering his attempt irrelevant by a margin of only forty-five seconds.

With a time of 1 hour and 35 minutes, Rush was successful in breaking the most recent record, which had been established by a Spaniard named Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez.

The multiple record holder explained that he did not continue the attempt because “the pain was too great and I took the guitar off my chin. That was a lesson in pain.”

Take a look:

