Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Internet Enjoys Little Girl Playing in Puddles: Viral Video

Internet Enjoys Little Girl Playing in Puddles: Viral Video

Articles
Advertisement
Internet Enjoys Little Girl Playing in Puddles: Viral Video

Internet Enjoys Little Girl Playing in Puddles: Viral Video

Advertisement

Who doesn’t enjoy watching movies of children having a good time? Playing in puddles after a rainstorm is one of our most cherished childhood memories. Jumping in and around water with pals was a pastime that most of us undoubtedly miss now. A little child can be seen having fun while playing in a puddle in a viral video that has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, a young girl is seen jumping in a puddle while wearing a pink hoodie jacket and skirt. She soon loses her equilibrium and falls. But the fall does not deter her; she gets back up and continues playing.

Watch the video here:

Buitengebieden, a Twitter user, shared the footage. The video has received over four lakh views and 15,000 likes since it was shared. “Kids and puddles..” is the caption for the seven-second footage.

Many online users thought the video was quite adorable. Several people responded to the post. As one user put it, “Halp. I can’t stop watching this.” According to another user, “Jump jump jump… Sit! Soaking wet. Mom annoyed. Mission accomplished.”

According to a third user, “Human kids and baby animas are wonderful. Their resemblance is incredible.” “I still jump on puddles and I retired last year!” exclaimed a fourth.

Also Read

Jeep gets beat by angry elephant; driver’s reversing skills save day
Jeep gets beat by angry elephant; driver’s reversing skills save day

Getting too close to elephants in the wild is dangerous, even if...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story