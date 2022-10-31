Internet Enjoys Little Girl Playing in Puddles: Viral Video

Who doesn’t enjoy watching movies of children having a good time? Playing in puddles after a rainstorm is one of our most cherished childhood memories. Jumping in and around water with pals was a pastime that most of us undoubtedly miss now. A little child can be seen having fun while playing in a puddle in a viral video that has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, a young girl is seen jumping in a puddle while wearing a pink hoodie jacket and skirt. She soon loses her equilibrium and falls. But the fall does not deter her; she gets back up and continues playing.

Watch the video here:

Buitengebieden, a Twitter user, shared the footage. The video has received over four lakh views and 15,000 likes since it was shared. “Kids and puddles..” is the caption for the seven-second footage.

Many online users thought the video was quite adorable. Several people responded to the post. As one user put it, “Halp. I can’t stop watching this.” According to another user, “Jump jump jump… Sit! Soaking wet. Mom annoyed. Mission accomplished.”

According to a third user, “Human kids and baby animas are wonderful. Their resemblance is incredible.” “I still jump on puddles and I retired last year!” exclaimed a fourth.

