Joe Biden was filmed giving dating advice to young girl

  • The video has been seen by more than 5.2 million people.
  • Some people said the girl looked uncomfortable, while others said the situation was blown out of proportion.
  • It was taken at an Irvine Valley Community College event.
The internet is going crazy over what US President Joe Biden advice a young girl about dating. During his trip to Irvine, California, Biden was seen telling a girl, “no serious guys until you are 30″ The video has been shared a lot on social media, and opinions on Biden’s “unsolicited” dating advice to the girl are mixed on the internet. The picture was taken at an Irvine Valley Community College event, according to reports.

Joe Biden was filmed giving dating advise to a fan in front of him at the event, and the clip quickly went viral online. Biden puts his arm around the girl and says, ,”Now, a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters. No serious guys until you are 30″.

The girl looked a little awkward and like she was caught off guard. She says, “Okay, I’ll think about that.” In the video, she is seen laughing after a while. At the end of the video clip, someone from the secret service tells the person behind the camera to stop recording.

The video, which has been seen by more than 5.2 million people, got a mixed response on Twitter. Some people said the girl looked “uncomfortable,” while others said the situation was “blown out of proportion.”

