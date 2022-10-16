Joe Biden was filmed giving dating advice to young girl

The video has been seen by more than 5.2 million people.

Some people said the girl looked uncomfortable, while others said the situation was blown out of proportion.

It was taken at an Irvine Valley Community College event.

Advertisement

The internet is going crazy over what US President Joe Biden advice a young girl about dating. During his trip to Irvine, California, Biden was seen telling a girl, “no serious guys until you are 30″ The video has been shared a lot on social media, and opinions on Biden’s “unsolicited” dating advice to the girl are mixed on the internet. The picture was taken at an Irvine Valley Community College event, according to reports.

Joe Biden was filmed giving dating advise to a fan in front of him at the event, and the clip quickly went viral online. Biden puts his arm around the girl and says, ,”Now, a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters. No serious guys until you are 30″.

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

Advertisement

The girl looked a little awkward and like she was caught off guard. She says, “Okay, I’ll think about that.” In the video, she is seen laughing after a while. At the end of the video clip, someone from the secret service tells the person behind the camera to stop recording.

The video, which has been seen by more than 5.2 million people, got a mixed response on Twitter. Some people said the girl looked “uncomfortable,” while others said the situation was “blown out of proportion.”

Also Read Biden is upset over the oil price cutbacks and is “reviewing” relations with Saudi Arabia The Biden administration has said that it will "re-evaluate" relations with Saudi...