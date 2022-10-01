Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Largest bobblehead unveil in Pennsylvania
  • Pennsylvania commemorated its 40th anniversary by setting a World Record with a bobblehead measuring 16 feet, and 6.73 inches in height.
  • Ollie’s Bargain Outlet debuted the gigantic bobblehead of store mascot Ollie at the chain’s flagship shop.
  •  The bobblehead has to be a large reproduction of a model that Ollie’s sells as a promotional item.
A shop chain based in Pennsylvania commemorated its 40th anniversary by setting a Guinness World Record with the largest bobblehead measuring 16 feet, and 6.73 inches in height.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet debuted the gigantic bobblehead of store mascot Ollie at the chain’s flagship shop in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

John Swygert, the CEO and President of Ollie’s stated in a press release, “For 40 years, we’ve been committed to offering huge deals on brand name merchandise, so we wanted to create something big to help honour our anniversary, and what better than a 16-foot bobblehead?”

The bobblehead has to be a large reproduction of a model that Ollie’s sells as a promotional item, as stipulated by the Guinness World Records standards.

Over the course of four months, the huge bobblehead was created using 3D modelling, hand sculpting, carving, and painting.

The previous record was established in 2016 when Florida-based Applied Underwriters debuted a bobblehead that measured 15 feet, 4.75 inches tall.

Take a look at the video:

Also Read

Pennsylvania woman snorkelling in the Bahamas killed by a shark
Pennsylvania woman snorkelling in the Bahamas killed by a shark

A shark attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was...

