Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lion cub tries to scare its mother in viral video

Lion cub tries to scare its mother in viral video

Articles
Advertisement
Lion cub tries to scare its mother in viral video

Lion cub tries to scare its mother in viral video

Advertisement
  • The video shows a young lion cub approaching its mother stealthily.
  • The mischievous behaviour of the young bear caught its mother off guard.
  • The video received more than one million views after being distributed on Twitter using the handle Yoda4ever.
Advertisement

In the event that you enjoy watching videos of adorable animals, you won’t want to miss out on this one. It depicts a young lion cub approaching its mother stealthily. The video is simply too cute for words. The video received more than one million views after being distributed on Twitter using the handle Yoda4ever.

In the video that has now gone viral, the young lion can be seen sneaking up on its mother and catching her off guard by completely surprising her. The mischievous behaviour of the young bear caught its mother off guard. Everyone was completely awestruck after watching the footage of the cub and its mother engaging in playful interaction. In addition to that, you can see another cub coming up behind the mother from the front.

The text that appears beneath the video reads, “Lion cub sneaks up on mom.”

Take a look:

Check out the reactions below:

As one user commented, “That’s so cute. Mom looks around like did anyone see that,” Another wrote, “I was more amazed by her reaction then the cub’s actions,” A third user wrote, “This is so cute 😍.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch: Lion teases a sleeping lioness will later regret it
Watch: Lion teases a sleeping lioness will later regret it

A video that is going viral on social media shows a sleeping...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story