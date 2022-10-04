Lion cub tries to scare its mother in viral video

The video shows a young lion cub approaching its mother stealthily.

The mischievous behaviour of the young bear caught its mother off guard.

The video received more than one million views after being distributed on Twitter using the handle Yoda4ever.

Advertisement

In the event that you enjoy watching videos of adorable animals, you won’t want to miss out on this one. It depicts a young lion cub approaching its mother stealthily. The video is simply too cute for words. The video received more than one million views after being distributed on Twitter using the handle Yoda4ever.

In the video that has now gone viral, the young lion can be seen sneaking up on its mother and catching her off guard by completely surprising her. The mischievous behaviour of the young bear caught its mother off guard. Everyone was completely awestruck after watching the footage of the cub and its mother engaging in playful interaction. In addition to that, you can see another cub coming up behind the mother from the front.

The text that appears beneath the video reads, “Lion cub sneaks up on mom.”

Take a look:

Lion cub sneaks up on mom..🦁pic.twitter.com/zJgqVXjYwd😅 Advertisement — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 1, 2022

Check out the reactions below:

As one user commented, “That’s so cute. Mom looks around like did anyone see that,” Another wrote, “I was more amazed by her reaction then the cub’s actions,” A third user wrote, “This is so cute 😍.”

Kids will be kids no matter the species. 😊 Advertisement — Dianne Howes (@DianneHowes5) October 1, 2022

Literal same reaction we all have when our kids scare the shit out of us, pure anger that they were able to do it, then acceptance. — Andy Ross (@EamusAndy) October 1, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Watch: Lion teases a sleeping lioness will later regret it A video that is going viral on social media shows a sleeping...