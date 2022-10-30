Man draws amazing portrait of flight attendant 

Reddit video features a performer and a flight attendant who exchange pleasantries.

It’s amazing how much of a difference even a little bit of joy can make in someone’s day. This movie that was uploaded to Reddit is the best illustration of what I’m talking about here. This video, which features a performer and a flight attendant, is sure to put a smile on your face and brighten up your day.

The video begins with the artist scribbling a quick likeness of the flight attendant who arrived to bring him food while they were in the air. When the man was finished with the sketch, he went to give it to the attendant, who was noticeably delighted when he did so. She extended her sincere gratitude to the artist. The artist is shown in the closing scene of the video opening up the return present that was given to them by the attendant.

It seems that the woman also drew a portrait of the artist in her sketchbook!

Watch this cute video below:

