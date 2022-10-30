Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Man draws amazing portrait of flight attendant 
Man draws amazing portrait of flight attendant 

Man draws amazing portrait of flight attendant 

Articles
Advertisement
Man draws amazing portrait of flight attendant 

Man draws amazing portrait of flight attendant 

Advertisement
  • Reddit video features a performer and a flight attendant who exchange pleasantries.
  • Over 82,000 upvotes and a large number of reactions have been given to the post.
  • A significant number of internet users brought up the idea that even a trivial act can brighten someone else’s day.
Advertisement

It’s amazing how much of a difference even a little bit of joy can make in someone’s day. This movie that was uploaded to Reddit is the best illustration of what I’m talking about here. This video, which features a performer and a flight attendant, is sure to put a smile on your face and brighten up your day.

The video begins with the artist scribbling a quick likeness of the flight attendant who arrived to bring him food while they were in the air. When the man was finished with the sketch, he went to give it to the attendant, who was noticeably delighted when he did so. She extended her sincere gratitude to the artist. The artist is shown in the closing scene of the video opening up the return present that was given to them by the attendant.

It seems that the woman also drew a portrait of the artist in her sketchbook!

Watch this cute video below:

Over 82,000 upvotes and a large number of reactions have been given to the post. Many people were seen smiling as a result of the friendly interaction that took place between the artist and the air hostess. A significant number of internet users brought up the idea that even a trivial act can brighten someone else’s day.

Advertisement

Also Read

A creepy humanoid robot uses cameras in its eyes to create celebrity portraits
A creepy humanoid robot uses cameras in its eyes to create celebrity portraits

This humanoid robot with a sinister demeanour is causing a stir in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain Teaser: Guess who is married in the group within 10 seconds
Brain Teaser: Guess who is married in the group within 10 seconds
Brain Teaser: Spot the Broken Clock in 7 secs
Brain Teaser: Spot the Broken Clock in 7 secs
Math Riddles: These problems are all you need for a 5-min break!
Math Riddles: These problems are all you need for a 5-min break!
Spot The Difference: Spot 5 differences within 10 seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 5 differences within 10 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the dog in the room in 6 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the dog in the room in 6 seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 8 differences in 21 seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 8 differences in 21 seconds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story