Man kicks cow, twists tail, gets beaten in return goes viral 

  • The video received 48 thousand views after ‘gharkekalesh’ published it on Twitter.
  • In India, cows are regarded as sacred and are even worshipped.
  • One man could be seen attempting to control the cow with a rope while the cow ran at him.
In India, cows are regarded as sacred and are even worshipped. A video has emerged on social media that has enraged netizens and offended their religious sensibilities. The video received 48 thousand views after ‘gharkekalesh’ published it on Twitter.

It depicts one man dragging a cow’s rope from a distance while another man stands near the cow and kicks it for not moving. After delivering a powerful kick to the cow, the man fiercely bends its tail in his hand. The cow attempts to flee, but when the man continues to abuse the animal, it becomes enraged and attacks him.

One man could be seen attempting to control the cow with a rope while the cow ran at him. The cow then kicks the man, causing him to tumble to the ground, before stomping on him. As the cow kicks back, the man is dragged across steps and the concrete path.

Take a look:

Netizens who were angry about it said it was “instant karma” and that the man deserved to get hit by the cow because he had hit the animal. “Jaisa karoge waisa bharoge,” commented one person. “Bahut accha kiya .. Gauvansh ko laat maari usne.. Mil gaya result,” wrote another user. “Don’t know why but this is so satisfying,” remarked a third user.

