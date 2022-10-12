Man tries to be cool by petting lion cubs then this happens

Instagram user ‘basit ayan 2748’ uploaded the video with the caption ‘Lion is always King chahe baccha ho ya baap’.

It has accumulated 3,9 million views and 276 thousand likes.

Even experienced zookeepers have difficulty taming large animals such as lions and tigers.

People believe they can domesticate all wild animals for the purpose of keeping them as pets. However, even experienced zookeepers have difficulty taming large animals such as lions and tigers, and they risk being devoured alive or severely maimed.

A video of a man showing off lion cubs by placing them on top of a car and caressing them is going viral on social media. However, the video did not turn out as anticipated. The Instagram user 'basit ayan 2748' uploaded the video with the caption 'Lion is always King chahe baccha ho ya baap' It has accumulated 3,9 million views and 276 thousand likes.

In the footage, a man wearing sunglasses can be seen standing next to the trunk of a vehicle on which two lion cubs are seated. The man attempts to appear cool as he strokes the head of a cub that is simply sitting there. He then moves his hand over the body of the other cub, but it becomes agitated and threatens to bite him, causing the man to lose his “cool” demeanour. He even attempts to capture the cub, but it escapes.

Check out the video below:

Netizens found the video amusing and noted that this is the result of playing with lions. A user remarked, “Jyada hoshiar banne ki chakar mei hath tudvalega,” Another user added, “Wo billi nahi Sher hai bhai abhi pel deta tuje,” “Zyda frank mt ho,” remarked a third user.

