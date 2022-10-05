Advertisement
  News
  Viral
  Man uses block of ice to remove extra fat from food
Articles
  • Vala Afshar published on Twitter the now-viral video a month ago.
  • The short movie depicted a man using a block of ice to remove excess food from a spicy curry.
  • The video became viral, receiving over a million views and several responses from internet users.
Despite the fact that street food is incredibly tasty and that the majority of people enjoy eating it, its nutritional worth is questioned. This is due to the fact that street cuisine is typically loaded with extra spices and condiments. In addition, the additional oil and fat might increase levels of harmful cholesterol. Therefore, when a video of a person efficiently and effortlessly removing extra fat from food surfaced online, it became incredibly popular.

Vala Afshar published on Twitter the now-viral video. A month ago, it was first shared via a page titled How It’s Made. The short movie depicted a man using a block of ice to remove excess food from a spicy curry. You read that correctly. A large slab of ice was plunged into the stew to freeze the fat. It quickly froze to the ice block.

Read the caption of the post, “This is how ice is used to remove oil.”

Here is the viral video:

The video became viral, receiving over a million views and several responses from internet users. Some people were anxious to check out the exploit and shared their opinions in the comments section.

Check out the responses below:

