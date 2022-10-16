Martial artist smash coconuts with nunchaku on volunteers’ heads

An Indian martial artist smashed 42 coconuts in one minute using nunchaku.

KV Saidalavi already owns five other world records for his skills.

Six volunteers were each balancing a coconut on their heads for the entire event.

Advertisement

An Indian martial artist smashed 42 coconuts in one minute using nunchaku to break a Guinness World Record. The coconuts were balanced on the heads of volunteers for the entire event.

In a video that was uploaded to YouTube by Guinness World Records, a martial artist named KV Saidalavi can be seen standing in the middle of a circle made by six volunteers who are each balancing a coconut on their head.

Saidalavi utilises his nunchaku, which is sometimes widely referred to as nunchucks, to break one coconut at a time, with each volunteer putting a new coconut on his head after the previous one was smashed to pieces by Saidalavi’s weapon.

Saidalavi, who already owns five other world records for his skills in martial arts, was able to successfully break 42 coconuts in the allotted time span of one minute.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement