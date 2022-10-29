Math Riddles: Solve missing numbers series puzzles?

Math Riddles: You have high IQ? Then solve these missing number series
Math Riddles are usually difficult and entertaining to solve. Today, we bring you a collection of really difficult math puzzles that will challenge your IQ. You have 30 seconds to locate the missing numbers in each problem. Can you find solutions? Let’s see if you know which number should replace each puzzle’s question mark.
Mathematics Puzzles: Missing Number Math Problems
Logic Puzzle #1
Logic Puzzle #2 Solution
Logic Puzzle #1 Answer: 3
Explanation
To determine the reasoning here, we shall first solve each figure individually.
Figure 1
=> (5 + 7) / (8 – 2) = 2
Figure 3
=> (11 + 4) / (21 – 18) = 5
Similarly, the same logic will be applied to solve Figure 2 in order to identify the missing number in place of the question mark.
Figure 2
=> (19 + 5) / (15 – 7) = 3
Logic Puzzle #2 Answer: 3
Explanation
To determine the reasoning here, we shall begin by solving in two sections.
Part 1
=> 139 x 3 = 417
Using the same reasoning, we will determine the missing number in place of the question mark.
Part 2
=> 417 x 2 = 834
