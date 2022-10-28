Math Riddles: You have high IQ? Then solve these missing number series

Math Riddles are one of the things that math fans like to do for fun.

Well, here are some more tricky math puzzles where you have to fill in the missing numbers.

Today, we have three fun math puzzles that only geniuses can figure out.

Advertisement

Math Riddles are one of the things that math fans like to do for fun. Well, here are some more tricky math puzzles where you have to fill in the missing numbers where the question marks are. Today, we have three fun math puzzles that only geniuses can figure out. Let’s see if you can finish each missing number puzzle in 30 seconds.

Puzzles with Math: The Missing Number Math Puzzles:

Logic Puzzle No. 1

Logic Puzzle #2

Advertisement

Logic Puzzle #3

Answer to Logic Puzzle No. 1: 32

Solution

The series is based on the following:

=> (1 + 3) + 2 = 6

Advertisement

=> (3 + 6) + 2 = 11

=> (6 + 11) + 2 = 19

In the same way, we’ll figure out the missing number after 19:

=> (11 + 19) + 2 = 32

Logic Puzzle #2 Answer: 50

Solution

Advertisement

The series is based on the following:

=> (1 + 3 + 4) = 8

=> (3 + 4 + 8) = 15

=> (4 + 8 + 15) = 27

In the same way, we’ll figure out the missing number after 19:

=> (8 + 15 + 27) = 50

Advertisement

Logic Puzzle #3 Answer: 92

Solution

The series is based on the following:

Also Read How was your math grade? Solve these math riddles! Here are some math riddles you can try. Check to see if...