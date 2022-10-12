Mayor Eric Adams does Allu Arjun’s ‘Jhukega Nahin’ pushpa pose

Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa: The Rise” is still undefeated ten months after its debut.

New York’s mayor, Eric Adams, has been spotted mimicking the film’s hand gestures.

He visited an event hosted by the Telugu community and celebrated Batukamma with them.

Advertisement

Even ten months after its debut, Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa: The Rise” is still undefeated and unstoppable! Everyone was dancing to the film’s catchy melodies and replicating its witty language after it became popular. New York’s mayor, Eric Adams, has been spotted mimicking Allu Arjun’s trademark hand motion, indicating that the Pushpa craze has reached the city. Recently, Adams attended an event hosted by the Telugu community in the city, where he chatted with the locals and celebrated Batukamma with them.

In a video posted to Twitter, Adams and Indian actress Anasuya Bharadwaj can be seen striking the famed “Jhukega Nahi” posture in Times Square. The North American Telugu association planned the meeting. Social media page PushpaTheRule tweeted the clip and stated, “Thank you @NYCMayor for Showing Your Love towards Our Indian Film #Pushpa ❤️ ! Special Thanks and Congratulations to [email protected] gaaru and #mangli for making the event grand Successful.”

Watch the video below:

Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy attended the 40th Annual India Day Parade in New York earlier this year. There, he also met New York City Mayor Eric Adams and showed him his distinctive Pushpa hand brush motion.

The creators of Pushpa have revealed that the sequel, dubbed Pushpa: The Rule, will be released in theatres next year.

Also Read Watch viral: Cute girl dancing to Pushpa’s Saami Saami makes everyone happy Saami Saami from the film Pushpa: The Rise has been a fan...