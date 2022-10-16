Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meets Ladakhi batswoman Maqsooma

Meets Ladakhi batswoman Maqsooma

Articles
Advertisement
Meets Ladakhi batswoman Maqsooma

Meets Ladakhi batswoman Maqsooma

Advertisement
  • A video of a Ladakhi girl is gaining popularity for all the right reasons.
  • In the viral video, the sixth-grade student Maqsooma can be seen batting and hitting strokes like a pro.
  • It was uploaded on Twitter by the Ladakh Directorate of School Education and has received over 3 million views.
Advertisement

A video of a Ladakhi girl is gaining popularity for all the right reasons. In the viral video, the sixth-grade student name Maqsooma can be seen batting and hitting strokes like a pro. It was uploaded on Twitter by the Ladakh Directorate of School Education and has received over 3 million views.

In the now-viral video, Maqsooma and her classmates can be seen playing cricket. She batted and hit the ball with such skill that she even managed to hit it beyond the school’s boundaries. She mentioned that her favourite cricket player is Virat Kohli when questioned. Maqsooma also stated that she desires to learn the legendary “Helicopter Shot” of MS Dhoni. She stated, “My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and I aspire to be like him.”

Read the caption of the post, “My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I’ll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th.”

Here is the viral video:

In the comments area, Internet users were extremely impressed with Maqsooma’s abilities and commended her capabilities.

Watch the reactions below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Video of Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Dancing In Ladakhi Attire Went Viral
Video of Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Dancing In Ladakhi Attire Went Viral

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao's new videos from...

Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Man fired from Microsoft after 21 year of service share touchy post
Man fired from Microsoft after 21 year of service share touchy post
Lahore student torture by her friends; video goes viral
Lahore student torture by her friends; video goes viral
Stars on ground: People stun by picture, egrets perched on trees
Stars on ground: People stun by picture, egrets perched on trees
Ever wondered how noodles are made? This video will annoy you
Ever wondered how noodles are made? This video will annoy you
Outstanding capture of an eagle flying toward swimming man
Outstanding capture of an eagle flying toward swimming man
Father turns his daughter's wall scribbling into stencil art
Father turns his daughter's wall scribbling into stencil art
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story