Meets Ladakhi batswoman Maqsooma

A video of a Ladakhi girl is gaining popularity for all the right reasons. In the viral video, the sixth-grade student name Maqsooma can be seen batting and hitting strokes like a pro. It was uploaded on Twitter by the Ladakh Directorate of School Education and has received over 3 million views.
In the now-viral video, Maqsooma and her classmates can be seen playing cricket. She batted and hit the ball with such skill that she even managed to hit it beyond the school’s boundaries. She mentioned that her favourite cricket player is Virat Kohli when questioned. Maqsooma also stated that she desires to learn the legendary “Helicopter Shot” of MS Dhoni. She stated, “My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and I aspire to be like him.”
Read the caption of the post, “My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I’ll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th.”
Here is the viral video:
My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar pic.twitter.com/2ULB4yAyBtAdvertisement
— DSE, Ladakh (@dse_ladakh) October 14, 2022
In the comments area, Internet users were extremely impressed with Maqsooma’s abilities and commended her capabilities.
Watch the reactions below:
All the best to maqsooma. Hope she plays for India in future Insha Allah.
And a meeting with her Idol @imVkohli to banta haiAdvertisement
— Mushtaque Pathan (@MushtaqueP) October 15, 2022
Lovely shots beta. Keep it going. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— KRISHAN TANEJA (@KRISHANTANEJA22) October 15, 2022
More power to you super girl
— RAVISANKAR MULLATH (@agnivrishti) October 15, 2022
Super!! 👏🏼👏🏼Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years!! 👍👍Advertisement
— Shyam Settikere (@shyam_settikere) October 15, 2022
Oh god!
Look at the way she positions herself. Thanks for sharing 👍
— Surabhi Dadheechi (@surabhi_ma) October 15, 2022
The girl got some power shots ✌️✌️@surabhi_ma
— Sahil Chopra 🇮🇳 (@i_msahil555) October 14, 2022
Wow nyc shots 🤩Advertisement
— Bookworm (@bookworm787) October 14, 2022
Woow what a shot🏏 beautiful well done go ahead ✨️
— Gyatso jigmet (@JigmetGyatso007) October 14, 2022
