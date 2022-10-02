Mom tells child she’s pregnant. Child’s face is hilarious

Advertisement
Every mom-to-be has beautiful moments, like finding out she’s pregnant, telling loved ones, and watching their reactions. When these kinds of things are recorded and put online, they are fun to watch. Just like this video that was posted on Instagram. It shows a mom telling her toddler that she is pregnant, and the toddler’s priceless reaction will make you smile and say “aww” at the same time.

Someone named Kadyn Smith put the video on Instagram. Her Instagram bio says that she has two daughters, Blakely and Indy, and that she lives in California, US, with her family. The text “Telling my toddler I’m pregnant. ”  is shown at the beginning of the video that was posted with several emoticons and hashtags. The next scene shows Smith telling Blakely that she is expecting a child. And, lo and behold, the child asks, “In there?” in the cutest way possible. We won’t tell you anything else so you can enjoy the clip.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kadyn Smith (@kadynsmithsmith)

Since it was posted on September 23, the video has gotten more than 1.6 million views. Many people also wrote in the comments what they thought about the cute video.

“Oh my god, that is so stinking cute! I loved the uummm when she asked how the baby got in there “posted someone on Instagram. “You just open your stomach and put the baby inside. So cute! She is the best big sister ever! “said someone else. “Omgggg I’m dying. This is so sweet! “third person said

Also Read

Video: Dad teaches his toddler son how to do push-ups
Video: Dad teaches his toddler son how to do push-ups

A video of a father showing his six-month-old son performing his first...

