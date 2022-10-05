Mom tricks Turkish ice cream vendor, leaves him laughing

Internet users were left in fits of laughter after seeing the mother of a Turkish ice cream vendor act in such a humorous manner.

You may have seen various Turkish ice cream vendors that play practical jokes on their clients by withholding the ice cream cone until the customer becomes upset. Children like being pranked by the ice cream vendor, who keeps taking the cone from their hands rather than offering it to them, when purchasing Turkish ice cream. This woman, however, turns the tables on the Turkish ice cream vendor and teases him.

A woman can be seen in the video clip standing in front of the Turkish ice cream vendor’s booth. The mother consumes the ice cream as soon as the man begins his joke by putting it on a stick. The dealer then delivers the cone on the stick, which the woman also seizes. Other customers and the vendor begin to chuckle as the woman successfully pranks the prankster.

It was initially shared to Instagram by ‘tinasy444’ and then by ‘moistnlover’ “Never let em know your next moist move,” read the message. The video has garnered up to 18.7 million views and 17,000 likes. Internet users were left in fits of laughter after seeing the mother of a Turkish ice cream vendor act in such a humorous manner. “Gangsta,” commented a user. “Who said the queen is dead,” said a second user. Another user said, “She never missed an ice cream bet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES Ⓜ️ (@moistnlover)

