Edition: English
  • Monkey pulls on Man’s hair for refusing to give him chips
  • Recent footage of a monkey ripping a guy’s hair in annoyance after the man refused to give him his bag of chips has gone viral on social media.
  • Monkeys are amusing yet mischievous animals that are frequently seen stealing food from people’s homes or robbing tourists of their munchies.
  • The video depicts some langurs surrounding a man who appears to be opening a bag of chips for them.
Recent footage of a monkey ripping a guy’s hair in annoyance after the man refused to give him his bag of chips has gone viral on social media. Monkeys are amusing yet mischievous animals that are frequently seen stealing food from people’s homes or robbing tourists of their munchies. Since they enjoy stealing chips from customers or stores, monkeys seem to have a strange desire for potato chips. In contrast, the monkeys’ preoccupation with chips is not that out of control because they have occasionally been observed drinking alcohol.

 

The video depicts some langurs surrounding a man who appears to be opening a bag of chips for them. An angry monkey assumes that the man is withholding food when he refuses to give them the bag of chips without first opening it.

The man is pulled by the monkey’s hair so forcefully that he collapses to the ground and the chips fall with him. The man then assists in feeding the monkeys as they return near to him and eat chips off the ground. It appears that the man’s primary goal was to feed the langur personally, but they were impatient.

The Instagram user “parida20208” posted the video, which has amassed over 3.3 million views and 61k likes.

