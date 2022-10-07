Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Mother tricks her son into washing his candy floss
Mother tricks her son into washing his candy floss

Mother tricks her son into washing his candy floss

Articles
Advertisement
Mother tricks her son into washing his candy floss

Mother tricks her son into washing his candy floss

Advertisement
  • The video was uploaded on Instagram by LadBible. In the brief movie, a mother instructs a lovely toddler to wash candy floss before eating it.
  • The video received more than one million views after being distributed online.
  • Some users intended to pull the same pranks on their own children.
Advertisement

It is a lot of fun to play pranks on others, especially youngsters, as long as no one is severely injured or traumatised. And if you are a practical joker, you may find yourself laughing out loud after viewing this video. Consequently, a woman pranks her kid and films his reaction. Obviously, the video has gone popular online, so you should definitely check it out.

The now-viral video was uploaded on Instagram by LadBible. In the brief movie, a mother instructs a lovely toddler to wash candy floss before eating it. The boy proceeded forward and dipped the dessert in the water basin. He was obviously astonished that it had melted. The child requested another piece and dipped it in water once more. The child, utterly helpless and bewildered, pleaded for more food in the end.

The post’s caption states, “He will never trust you again”

Here is the viral video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible)

Advertisement

The video received more than one million views after being distributed online. In the comments area, stunned Internet users voiced their shock. Some users intended to pull the same pranks on their own children.

See comments below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Mom pranks on her pregnant daughter’s gender reveal party
Mom pranks on her pregnant daughter’s gender reveal party

In gender reveal parties’ people do everything to disclose their babies’ gender....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain Teaser: Find 3 mistakes inside Friends Living Room
Brain Teaser: Find 3 mistakes inside Friends Living Room
Brain Teaser: Find the hidden apple on the beach
Brain Teaser: Find the hidden apple on the beach
Can a Pillow prevent you from Snoring?
Can a Pillow prevent you from Snoring?
Twitter starts new trend of picking Shark Tank panel for Karnataka
Twitter starts new trend of picking Shark Tank panel for Karnataka
Prince Harry reveals what he misses about late Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry reveals what he misses about late Queen Elizabeth
Bengaluru guy pay 20 crore for Caucasian shepherd
Bengaluru guy pay 20 crore for Caucasian shepherd
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story