Mother tricks her son into washing his candy floss

The video was uploaded on Instagram by LadBible. In the brief movie, a mother instructs a lovely toddler to wash candy floss before eating it.

The video received more than one million views after being distributed online.

Some users intended to pull the same pranks on their own children.

It is a lot of fun to play pranks on others, especially youngsters, as long as no one is severely injured or traumatised. And if you are a practical joker, you may find yourself laughing out loud after viewing this video. Consequently, a woman pranks her kid and films his reaction. Obviously, the video has gone popular online, so you should definitely check it out.

The now-viral video was uploaded on Instagram by LadBible. In the brief movie, a mother instructs a lovely toddler to wash candy floss before eating it. The boy proceeded forward and dipped the dessert in the water basin. He was obviously astonished that it had melted. The child requested another piece and dipped it in water once more. The child, utterly helpless and bewildered, pleaded for more food in the end.

The post’s caption states, “He will never trust you again”

Here is the viral video:

The video received more than one million views after being distributed online. In the comments area, stunned Internet users voiced their shock. Some users intended to pull the same pranks on their own children.

See comments below:

