Must watch this Golden Retriever video will brighten up your day

Those who have ever owned or been around dogs are well aware of their peculiar yet endearing behaviours. And this video which has been gaining popularity demonstrates the same thing. The opening line of the 20-second clip reads, “Weird things my dog does…” And, as suggested by the text insert, it captures Teddy the Golden Retriever doing some odd things.

Teddy, an adorable Golden Retriever, can be seen in the video falling asleep on the sofa in an odd position with his plush toy, staring at his reflection in the mirror, and napping in his owner’s bathtub. He is also spotted standing behind the kitchen counter with an odd expression. We will not reveal every detail, but we do encourage watching the video. It is certain to cheer you up.

The video with the caption “He’s a weird dog” was submitted to the Twitter account AGuyandAGolden. It is dedicated to Teddy, the Golden Retriever dog, and Johnathan, his owner. The page has almost 22,400 followers who anticipate the daily activity of the dog.

Here is a link to the video featuring the Golden Retriever’s antics:

The video has received over 25,300 views and close to 1,500 likes since it was published on October 23. In addition, many offered their opinions in the comments section.

“Awww my boy loves tub naps too – it’s so cute,” wrote a user. “Your boy Teddy is Awesome. I enjoy the videos,” authored another “love it!” exclaimed a third.

