NASA hiring former astronauts to explain 150 UFO encounters

  • NASA launches nine-month UFO research trial, with results due in mid-2023.
  • Data and AI professionals will collaborate to solve the issue.
  • The first US congressional hearings in 50 years unveiled 144 military UFO films over the past two decades.
Two former astronauts are helping NASA explain 150 UFO sightings. One of 16 team members, astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent nearly a year in space, will analyse unclassified UFO data to help the space agency explain them.

On Monday, the nine-month trial will begin, with results due in mid-2023. The first US congressional hearings in 50 years unveiled 144 military UFO films over the past two decades.

Data and AI professionals will collaborate to solve the issue.

“NASA has brought together some of the world’s leading scientists, data and artificial intelligence practitioners, aerospace safety experts, all with a specific charge, which is to tell us how to apply the full focus of science and data to UAP.” said Daniel Evans, the study’s lead.

“The findings will be released to the public in conjunction with NASA’s principles of transparency, openness, and scientific integrity,” he added.

NASA denies UFOs are alien life.

“NASA believes that the methods of scientific discovery are powerful and applicable here,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

“We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry.”

After Congress created the task force, prospects of seeing an extraterrestrial life form increased.

NASA has suggested that UFO sightings could be ‘airborne debris’ like balloons or plastic bags, or extreme weather-related natural events.

Also Read

NASA plans to conduct Artemis’ second moon test flight
NASA plans to conduct Artemis’ second moon test flight

Nasa has chosen Nov. 14 as the date for a third attempt...

