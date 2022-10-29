Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • NASA shares ‘Smiling Sun’ netizens say ‘Teletubbies Sun is real’
NASA shares ‘Smiling Sun’ netizens say ‘Teletubbies Sun is real’

NASA shares ‘Smiling Sun’ netizens say ‘Teletubbies Sun is real’

Articles
Advertisement
NASA shares ‘Smiling Sun’ netizens say ‘Teletubbies Sun is real’

NASA shares ‘Smiling Sun’ netizens say ‘Teletubbies Sun is real’

Advertisement
  • NASA releases photograph of the Sun appearing to have a grinning face.
  • Photograph was taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory “smiling”.
  • A good number of internet users were reminded of the happy face that the Sun wore in the Teletubbies, while others found it to be unsettling.
Advertisement

The proverb “The Sun is smiling down on us” appears to have taken on a new meaning when the United States space agency NASA published a photograph of the Sun that appears to have the appearance of a grinning face.

According to a tweet from NASA, “Say cheese! Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun “smiling. ” Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space.”

Take a look:

Smiling Sun NASA

A good number of internet users were reminded of the happy face that the Sun wore in the Teletubbies, while others found it to be unsettling.

The following is a compilation of comments made by internet users in response to the photo of the happy sun:

Advertisement

Also Read

Partial solar eclipse in Pakistan, sunlight in Karachi to decrease by 50%
Partial solar eclipse in Pakistan, sunlight in Karachi to decrease by 50%

Second partial solar eclipse to take place in Pakistan along with Europe,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain teaser: Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight?
Brain teaser: Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight?
Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress: GWR
Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress: GWR
Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5
Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5
Ananya Panday bids farewell to January with lovely photo dump
Ananya Panday bids farewell to January with lovely photo dump
Fun Brain Teaser: Can you solve this flower-based puzzle
Fun Brain Teaser: Can you solve this flower-based puzzle
Personality test: Determine your dominant personality traits
Personality test: Determine your dominant personality traits
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story