NASA shares ‘Smiling Sun’ netizens say ‘Teletubbies Sun is real’

The proverb “The Sun is smiling down on us” appears to have taken on a new meaning when the United States space agency NASA published a photograph of the Sun that appears to have the appearance of a grinning face.

According to a tweet from NASA, “Say cheese! Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun “smiling. ” Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space.”

Say cheese! 📸 Advertisement Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31 — NASA Sun, Space & Scream 🎃 (@NASASun) October 26, 2022

The following is a compilation of comments made by internet users in response to the photo of the happy sun:

Advertisement Oh that would be creepy as hell if this is how we found out it’s had a face this whole time…. https://t.co/vcgOYHjFph — Stu (@scaredoffucking) October 28, 2022

the sun from teletubbies: https://t.co/IgDfp7PzEL — serena but 5% scarier (@jigglyheaven) October 28, 2022

look how happy the sun is!!!!!! https://t.co/y69rRDGVhs — fae king mer (@mercelium) October 28, 2022

