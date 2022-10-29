NASA shares ‘Smiling Sun’ netizens say ‘Teletubbies Sun is real’

Partial solar eclipse in Pakistan, sunlight in Karachi to decrease by 50%
Second partial solar eclipse to take place in Pakistan along with Europe,...
The proverb “The Sun is smiling down on us” appears to have taken on a new meaning when the United States space agency NASA published a photograph of the Sun that appears to have the appearance of a grinning face.
According to a tweet from NASA, “Say cheese! Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun “smiling. ” Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space.”
Take a look:
Smiling Sun NASA
Say cheese! 📸Advertisement
Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31
— NASA Sun, Space & Scream 🎃 (@NASASun) October 26, 2022
A good number of internet users were reminded of the happy face that the Sun wore in the Teletubbies, while others found it to be unsettling.
The following is a compilation of comments made by internet users in response to the photo of the happy sun:
Advertisement
Oh that would be creepy as hell if this is how we found out it’s had a face this whole time…. https://t.co/vcgOYHjFph
— Stu (@scaredoffucking) October 28, 2022
the sun from teletubbies: https://t.co/IgDfp7PzEL
— serena but 5% scarier (@jigglyheaven) October 28, 2022
look how happy the sun is!!!!!! https://t.co/y69rRDGVhs
— fae king mer (@mercelium) October 28, 2022
Advertisement
it's real 👀🌞 https://t.co/jiQ4vlCQvu pic.twitter.com/Ih3GR6qlJN
— 🦚 Fayn Von Floof 🦚 (@FaynVonFloof) October 28, 2022
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.