Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Netizens are amazed at how much this mannequin resembles Obama

Netizens are amazed at how much this mannequin resembles Obama

Articles
Advertisement
Netizens are amazed at how much this mannequin resembles Obama

Netizens are amazed at how much this mannequin resembles Obama

Advertisement
  • A photograph of a mannequin that has a striking resemblance to former President Barack Obama has been discovered online.
  • A mannequin was dressed in pyjamas, a stole, and a bandhgala that had intricate embroidery on it.
  • The post received a great deal of attention from internet users.
Advertisement

A photograph of a mannequin that has a striking resemblance to former President Barack Obama of the United States has been discovered online. You did read that sentence correctly. According to internet users, the mannequin was a dead ringer for President Obama and was dressed in a traditional bandhgala along with a pyjama. The mannequin was also wearing a pyjama.

A Twitter page was the one that initially shared the now-famous post. It showed an image of a mannequin that many internet users felt resembled President Barack Obama. The mannequin was dressed in pyjamas, a stole, and a bandhgala that had intricate embroidery on it.

The caption for the post is written as “Obama’s Diwali party outfit,”

Check out the post below:

It goes without saying that the post received a great deal of attention and a plethora of responses from users on the internet.

Check out the comments below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch: Fight between two men at escalator has gone viral
Watch: Fight between two men at escalator has gone viral

Fight broke out when one of the men refused to move to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story