A photograph of a mannequin that has a striking resemblance to former President Barack Obama of the United States has been discovered online. You did read that sentence correctly. According to internet users, the mannequin was a dead ringer for President Obama and was dressed in a traditional bandhgala along with a pyjama. The mannequin was also wearing a pyjama.

A Twitter page was the one that initially shared the now-famous post. It showed an image of a mannequin that many internet users felt resembled President Barack Obama. The mannequin was dressed in pyjamas, a stole, and a bandhgala that had intricate embroidery on it.

The caption for the post is written as “Obama’s Diwali party outfit,”

Check out the post below:

obama's Diwali party outfit pic.twitter.com/Ny7c1Jl6le — vibes are ?!?!?!?! (@lilcosmicowgirl) October 18, 2022

It goes without saying that the post received a great deal of attention and a plethora of responses from users on the internet.

Check out the comments below:

They took "yes we can" too seriously 😛 — Arathi (@rtk186) October 19, 2022

Happy Diwali Michelle 🇺🇸🦅🗽💲💵 — a m i t (@mad_tesla) October 19, 2022

This country is absolutely chaotic and I love it 😂😂 — अश्विन । ASHWIN । اشون (@Beech_Bazaar) October 18, 2022

Liked @JustinTrudeau 's outfit better — Vedant Mhatre (@VedantMhatre1) October 18, 2022

